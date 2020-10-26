Volleyball: Our Redeemer’s focusing on defense going into district tournament

Our Redeemers’ volleyball team is getting ready to start their quest to a seventh straight trip to the state tournament.

Knights Head Coach Kara Nunziato says she wants her team to be more consistent and fundamentally sound going into district tournaments. The Knights start districts with a match against South Prairie, and they know defense will play a major role in starting their offensive attack.

“I’d have to say that if we’re going to be able to have an offense that shines it always starts with our defensive ability so we’re hoping to really improve our blocking, and make sure that our defense is able to read and play fundamentally sound,” head coach Kara Nunziato said.

“Our Defense has been working a lot to make sure that we have a really good block but you got to get around those sometimes, so defense is doing good on that,” middle hitter Olivia Nelson said.

Our Redeemers host South Prairie on Thursday.

