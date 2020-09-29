Volleyball: Our Redeemer’s grinding through the adversity

The Our Redeemers Knights Volleyball team lost their last two matches pushing their record to 5-5 on the season.

Head Coach Kara Nunziato says injuries to key players, made her team have to adjust and fill those roles. But the Knights have stayed mentally strong.

“We have two of our main hitters out, it has been a big adjustment. We had to fight really hard every set and I am so proud of our team for working through the adjustments and just keep pushing through,” adds Senior Libero Kendal Braun.

“This season we have been filling a lot of roles and working on pushing our level play to the next level and Linton is just a really fundamentally solid team, that had a lot of offensive weapons,” tells Head Coach Kara Nunziato. “They definitely tested our abilities in terms of our speed and our blocks.”