Only two regular season games remain on the schedule for the Knights.

ORCS sits atop the District 12 standings at 21-10 overall and is the only remaining team yet to lose in district play at 6-0.

The Knights feel good about where they’ve put themselves, but they still have details to clean up before the postseason begins.



“I think we’re just really focusing on just how to pump each other up and just really play for on another instead of ourselves and I think that that is going to take us a long way if we just focus on our team as a whole and just get some good offensive plays,” Outside Hitter Kiera Biberdorf said.

“Really cleaning up angles as far as defense is concerned and tightening up what our front row block is doing for our back row defense. We also just want to be more dynamic in what we can do in our offensive game as well,” Head Coach Kara Nunziato said.