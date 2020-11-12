Volleyball: Our Redeemer’s knows the path will get tougher towards their seventh straight regional title

The Our Redeemers Knights have their sights on making it to their seventh straight state tournament.

The Knights are coming off a sweep off Bottineau in the Regional tournament but they know the competition is going to only get tougher. Our Redeemers relyed heavily on their defensive blocking all season long. They look to use their championship experience to their advantage deeper in post season play.

“We try to keep practices in between games focused but fun, the girls come in and they know that they’ve had a lot of work to do all season,” says Coach Nunziato. “Its been an uphill battle since the start date and they just been motivated to be as competative as possible.”