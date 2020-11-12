Volleyball: Our Redeemer’s knows the path will get tougher towards their seventh straight regional title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Our Redeemers Knights have their sights on making it to their seventh straight state tournament.

The Knights are coming off a sweep off Bottineau in the Regional tournament but they know the competition is going to only get tougher. Our Redeemers relyed heavily on their defensive blocking all season long. They look to use their championship experience to their advantage deeper in post season play.

“We try to keep practices in between games focused but fun, the girls come in and they know that they’ve had a lot of work to do all season,” says Coach Nunziato. “Its been an uphill battle since the start date and they just been motivated to be as competative as possible.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

UMary Hockey

Heart River Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Wilton-Wing Volleyball

Linton-HMB Football

St. Mary's Football

Oregon woman waited months for unemployment, now asked to pay it back

Masks, Signs for Williston

NDHP Helps Grant Family

Harvest

Surprise for Veteran

Hiring EMTs

Wreath Sponsoring

Veteran Ceremony

KX Gives Back

How the temperatures in the ocean could impact North Dakota's winter

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/11

A chilly and windy Veterans Day

NDC NOV 11

Flag Pole

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss