Volleyball: Our Redeemers wants to make it lucky number seventh trip to state

The Our Redeemers Knights Volleyball team is 3-2 this season the Knights are excited about the possibilities this season.

Although they are looking to reach state for the 7th straight season, Head Coach Kara Nunziato believes they need a balanced offense.

“We need to be able to trust multiple guns in the first row,” says head coach Kara Nunziato. “And that is something we’re looking to do throughout the season.”

“Run a good and fast offense,” says setter Eden Olson. “We have a good defense and it would be great if we could pick up our offense and just get faster swings.”

Macy Lindquist Knights Outside Hitter “Just play as a team really is our main goal,” outside hitter Macy Lindquist says. “The farther along we can get is because of how well we play as a team.”