The top seed Knights took care of business to win the district title over Bishop Ryan in four sets.

“It was just really exciting from the start to the finish and to be able to play a team like Bishop Ryan, that constant competitiveness is just really exciting and I think that my team handled that pretty well, just keeping our emotions steady and just cheering through each and every point,” Senior Outside Hitter Kiera Biberdorf said.

“It’s very exciting for us to beat anyone, but yeah it feels good because we know they are such a good team and they’re so capable of many things and so proving that we can beat them shows that we can come out on top,” Senior Middle Hitter Aubrey Griedl said.

