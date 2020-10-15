Volleyball: Positivity fuels Nedrose’s hopes for a regional tournament appearance

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Nedrose Cardinals Volleyball team is sitting in 3rd place in District 11.

As a newer program, they have hopes of getting to the region tournament this season. Head Coach Chelsey Raymond feels the team has maintained a positive mentality throughout an up and down season.

“Their heads are always held high and they are energetic,” says Raymond. “They are always moving, they listen really well and they take our advice and they go and put it to work on the court.”

“All of us just love each other and we are just really positive towards each other whether it’s on the court or just in school,” says senior Kaelie Eggen. “If we see each other we greet each other we say hi because we know if we have strong relationships that we will work together better.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

St. Mary's Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

Nedrose Football

New Salem Football

Intermodal Train

Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BPD License Scanners

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Breast Cancer & Mental Health

KX Gives Back

Veterans Voices: Sgt. Grant Schafer

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/14

Wednesday's Forecast: Cold and very windy

NDC OCT 14

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Surrey Quints

Bottineau Outbreak Follow

Bridge Collapse Follow

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss