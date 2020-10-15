Volleyball: Positivity fuels Nedrose’s hopes for a regional tournament appearance

The Nedrose Cardinals Volleyball team is sitting in 3rd place in District 11.

As a newer program, they have hopes of getting to the region tournament this season. Head Coach Chelsey Raymond feels the team has maintained a positive mentality throughout an up and down season.

“Their heads are always held high and they are energetic,” says Raymond. “They are always moving, they listen really well and they take our advice and they go and put it to work on the court.”

“All of us just love each other and we are just really positive towards each other whether it’s on the court or just in school,” says senior Kaelie Eggen. “If we see each other we greet each other we say hi because we know if we have strong relationships that we will work together better.”