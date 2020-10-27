Volleyball: Rugby finding wins through aggressive play

The Rugby Panthers Volleyball team is having a lot of success this season.

Head Coach Jessica Fritz says her team is playing aggressive and doing the little things right and its reflecting in the win column. But the Panthers are looking to get back to the Region Championship game and get over the hump to make state for the first time in program history.

“Been telling the girls that they’ve got to play aggressive and we got to play one game at a time,” says Fritz. “We got to stay healthy and we got to do all the little things right. If we can make it to that level that will be an amazing experience for those girls, they worked hard and they deserve it and every team right now I just hope we all can stay healthy no matter who we’re playing or if it’s us so that we can have the most successful season all the way through.”