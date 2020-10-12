Volleyball: Rugby staying loose in a season of uncertainty

The Rugby Panthers volleyball team is at the top of Region six with a 11-2 record on the season.

Head Coach Jessica Fritz says the players’ extra training in the off season is what has led to their success. The Panthers’ goal this season is make it to the program’s first ever state tournament.

Fritz says the girls are playing every game like its their last, but the Panthers are making sure they stay loose ahead of the big games.

“(We) listen to music and dance a little bit in the locker room and then just like mentally prepare yourself or watch some film,” middle hitter Broooke Blessum said.

“We have like a pregame talk, and we just try to hype each other up, and we listen to hype music too,” setter Sarah Blessum said.

The Panthers take on Harvey Wells County on Tuesday

