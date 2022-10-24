The St. Mary’s Saints are primed to once again be a dark horse team to make the state tournament.

It was at this time a year ago that the Saints got hot, winning six of their last eight games before the state tournament. Many of the girls that were on that team are back in 2022. With a few more wins, the Saints can stay out of the play-in round, and ride that momentum toward playing at the Bismarck Event Center again.

“You know, I just look at where we were last year and how we ended, we have 90 percent of the same girls,” says HC Erica Trom. “Having that high expectation of that’s where we want to be. That’s what we work towards every day in practice.”

“Our team chemistry has really built and being there last year has been a good back-of-the-head reminder that it was a lot of fun,” says MH Mykendra Messer. “We really want to make it again especially like you said, six of us being seniors.”