Volleyball: Seasons come to an end on day 2 of district tournaments

Friday Oct. 29 marked day two of the District 11, 12, 15 & 16 volleyball tournaments.

District 11:
Newburg/Westhope (3), TGU (2)
Velva (0), Rugby (3)
Drake/Anamoose (3), Nedrose (1)

District 12:
Glenburn (0), South Prairie (3)
Surrey (0), MLS (3)
Our Redeemer’s (3), Lewis & Clark (0)
Bishop Ryan (2), DLB (3)

District 15:
Mandaree (1), White Shield (3)
Alexander (0), Trenton (3)
Williston Trinity Christian (3), New Town (0)

District 16:
Burke County (0), Powers Lake (3)
Kenmare (3), Stanley (0)
Divide County (3), Ray (1)

