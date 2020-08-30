Volleyball: Shiloh Christian defeats Hazen in season opener

Shiloh Christian hosted Hazen Saturday for the first volleyball match up of the season.
The Bison jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first game, but the Skyhawks rallied to win 25-22. The second game was back and forth, but the Skyhawks prevailed and went on to win 3-0.
Area Scores:
Hazen 0, Shiloh Christian 3
Heart River 3, Killdeer 0
Lamoure 0, Linton 3
Our Redeemer’s 0, Linton 3
Our Redeemer’s 3, Lamoure 1
Bishop Ryan 3, TGU 0
Grant County 3, New Salem-Almont 0
Kenmare 0, Rugby 3
Beach 0, Hettinger-Scranton 3