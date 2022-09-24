Shiloh Christian was the site of another Class B midseason volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Semifinal Scores:
Shiloh Christian (2), Strasburg-Zeeland (0)
Kindred (2), Central McLean (0)
Championship Score:
Shiloh Christian (2), Kindred (0)
by: Luke Gamble
Sports Reporter