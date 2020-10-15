Volleyball: Shiloh sisters happy to play season despite COVID looming

For Shiloh Christian, they have found success in their region, going 4-1 and in 3rd place.

But like so many teams, they weren’t sure they were having a season. Senior outside hitter Kursten Fuller knew going into this season that this could be her only chance to play with her sister in volleyball, luckily she got her wish.

“It was really nerve-racking at the start of COVID, thinking oh man, am I going to get my senior season?” says Fuller. “I’m just so excited that things got resolved and that we can play games with each other again.”

The Skyhawks return to action Thursday night when they host the Underwood Comets.