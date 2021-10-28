Volleyball: South Border leans on the numbers as they enter the postseason

South Border’s volleyball team is finding success on the hardwood this year, and a big reason is their emphasis on numbers.

The Mustangs’ are taking an analytical approach to the game in hopes of figuring out where they need to improve, and that means concentrating on being more efficient at the net, rather than just playing for bigger stats.

“We have a lot of really good girls that can hit this year,” says senior Savanna Bader. “So that’s really been helping us with getting points and everything like that with blocking and hitting. But I would say our back row is just as good too”