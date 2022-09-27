The Tuesday slate of WDA Volleyball turned out to be a competitive one, with two games going the distance, and a first-place team tested on the road in Dickinson.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

St. Mary’s Saints 2 Jamestown Blue Jays 3 Final Bismarck Demons 3 Minot Majettes 2 Final Century Patriots 3 Mandan Braves 0 Final Dickinson Midgets 1 Legacy Sabers 3 Final Turtle Mountain Braves 3 Devils Lake Firebirds 1 Final

Class B Volleyball Scores: