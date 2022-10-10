High School volleyball is well past the halfway point now, and teams like St. Mary’s are getting a good look at where they stand around the state.

The Saints played in the Class A Fargo Tournament over the weekend… taking on some of the best teams from the east… the players feel good about where they stand after the 3 and 3 performance… saying this can be a big boost in an important part of the schedule…

“After the Fargo Tournament it got us really rolling,” says Setter Gabrielle Mann. “We figured out what we could really do and that we could hang with those top teams and that we can be one of those top teams. So it gave us a lot of confidence and it needs to go out through the season.”

“I have six seniors,” says HC Erica Trom. “A lot of them have been playing varsity for how long. It’s utilizing their leadership and them stepping up and pushing through these last few games to get where we want to be at the end of the year.”

The Saints are in their toughest stretch of the schedule, battling three of the top four over the last two weeks.

After senior night at home Tuesday against Turtle Mountain. Another tough opponent will come to their gym with Legacy, a group similar when it comes to the veteran leadership on the roster. Mykendra Messer is one of those players, a middle hitter playing all around the court, a role she took on a year ago and continues to thrive in.

“When I’m in front row, I mainly have to focus on staying behind the ball and getting a block up which is super big so that’s what I kind of have to mentally focus on,” says Messer. “And then back row, it’s a completely different story. You have to read the other team’s hitters and just be where you need to be at the right times.”