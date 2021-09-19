Volleyball: Stanley looks to senior leadership this year on the court

High School Volleyball is in full swing and the Stanley Blue Jays are 2-4 since the season started.

Head Coach Bobbi Johnson said this year their main goal was to focus on the defensive side of the ball. She added they are focusing on one game at a time.

And having senior leaders with a young team is key.

“It is very important to have some upper classman just be willing to step into the role. You have to have somebody willing to step up and be a leader and put themselves out there,” Johnson said. “Girls especially I think like to follow a crowd and feel comfortable.”

The Blue Jays will travel to Williston Trinity Christian School on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.

