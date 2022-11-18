The state volleyball tournament rolls on Friday afternoon with four semifinal games in the Bismarck Events Center.

Class B Semifinals

#2 Linton-HMB 3 #3 Thompson 2 FINAL #1 Northern Cass 1 #4 Kenmare/Bowbells 0 In Progress

#2 Linton-HMB vs #3 Thompson

In the first semifinal of the day, the back-to-back defending state champions Linton-HMB took on Thompson to decide who got a shot in the state title game.

Captains and coaches before the game

Linton-HMB defeated Thompson in a five set thriller by a score of 3-2 to advance to the state title game after losing the first two sets. The Lions will play for their third straight state championship on Saturday night.

The Tommies grabbed a 1-0 set lead with a 25-18 win in the first set after going on a 10-2 run in the middle of the set. The Tommies made it 2-0 with a 25-17 win in set two. Set three brought the drama, with extra points needed, as Linton-HMB was able to keep their season alive with a score of 28-26. The Lions continued their strong run in the fourth set and pulled out a 25-20 win to force just their third five set game of the season. The fifth set belonged to the Lions as they stormed to a 15-13 win to clinch a spot in the title game.

#1 Northern Cass vs #4 Kenmare/Bowbells

Game two of the semifinals features top seeded Northern Cass against the No. 4 seed Kenmare-Bowbells. The Jaguars are 35-1 on the season. The Honkers enter the contest with a 41-2 record.

In set one, the Honkers got off to a good start with an early 7-6 lead, but the Jaguars showed why they’re the one seed, bouncing back to with a run, and winning the set 25-16. Set two is in progress.

Class A Semifinals

#1 Century Patriots vs #3 Legacy Sabers 5 pm #1 West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs vs #2 Jamestown Blue Jays 7 pm

#1 Century vs #3 Legacy

The first semifinal game for the Class A level is a battle of Bismarck between top seeded Century and Legacy. Century completed a perfect season in the WDA this year, defeating the Sabers twice. The Sabers are hoping to make the state title game for the first time in program history.

#1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs #2 Jamestown

The final semifinal game of the night pits Jamestown against the top seed from the East, West Fargo Sheyenne. The Mustangs are 27-1 on the season, while the Blue Jays come in at 26-4.