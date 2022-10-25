Des Lacs Burlington is the three seed in this week’s district tournament behind Bishop Ryan and Our Redeemer’s.

Entering the postseason, DLB might be playing its best volleyball of the season, winning 11 of it 12 games to finish out the regular season.

A strong bond between players has helped the team progress on the floor throughout the season.

I think just have good team chemistry and communication on and off the court has been really important. Looking at what we did right and wrong during a game and then going to practice the next day and really focus on that,” Junior Outside Hitter Ava Feist said.

“Definitely having high energy and working together as a team and picking each other up when we make mistakes and celebrating each others successes is really a big thing,” Senior Setter Laney Wahus said.

The Lakers take on Glenburn in the first round of the District 12 tournament.