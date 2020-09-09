Volleyball: Sweeps across the board in the WDA

All the matches in the WDA Tuesday slate of Volleyball ended up in sweeps, but there was no shortage of drama in those games.

Headlining the night was Century and Legacy, where the Patriots held off the Sabers after each comeback attempt, including big time kills on the outside from Julia Fitterer.

At Bismarck, the Demons took league-leading Jamestown the distance in each set, forcing extra points, before falling 3-0 in a tight match.

Mandan was able to overcome an early deficit to Dickinson on senior night, winning 3-0.

