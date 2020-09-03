Volleyball: TGU looking to bring new intensity to the court

The TGU Titans Volleyball team is coming off a win against Underwood on Tuesday.

Head Coach Erica Hjelmstad feels the team has had strong serving and better passing early in the season. Hjelmstad wants the girls to be more talkative on the floor.

“I’m very loud myself, so I always push them to meet my level,” added Hjelmstad. “I said if I can have a team of girls who are all obnoxious, I would be OK with that and they have definitely taken up the mantle and the challenge.”

“I think when the Varsity is calling the ball and communicating more, it’s a lot easier for the younger girls to look at us and say, ‘OK, this is what we need to do,'” said Senior Setter Emma Dragseth, “Get the floor loud.”

The Titans take on Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky Thursday night.