Volleyball: TGU looking to bring new intensity to the court

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The TGU Titans Volleyball team is coming off a win against Underwood on Tuesday.

Head Coach Erica Hjelmstad feels the team has had strong serving and better passing early in the season. Hjelmstad wants the girls to be more talkative on the floor.

“I’m very loud myself, so I always push them to meet my level,” added Hjelmstad. “I said if I can have a team of girls who are all obnoxious, I would be OK with that and they have definitely taken up the mantle and the challenge.”

“I think when the Varsity is calling the ball and communicating more, it’s a lot easier for the younger girls to look at us and say, ‘OK, this is what we need to do,'” said Senior Setter Emma Dragseth, “Get the floor loud.”

The Titans take on Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kidder County Football

Trinity Hospital Tour

Trafficking Training

KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Labor Day Request

Equality Club

TGU Volleyball

Fire in Downtown Mandan

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/3

Which temperature gauge do you trust?

Thursday's Forecast: breezy & cooler

NDC SEPT 3

Northwoods League

Westhope/Newburg Volleyball

Legacy Football

USPS and the Elections

LGBTQ+ Flag at Minot City Hall

First Responder Money

Need for Poll Workers

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss