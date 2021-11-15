Volleyball: The front row is where St. Mary’s has improved the most

The Saints are back in the state tournament, hoping that the seventh time is the charm.

St. Mary’s returns to the tournament after a six-year hiatus, bringing a group that has greatly improved from last season. Junior Mykendra Messer enters the tournament second in the WDA in blocks per game, a part of the game that all the Saints have made a point to improve in.

“That was our main thing,” says junior Mykendra Messer. “Getting on the blocks because going into the season we knew that we struggled on that last season. That was really the main focus that we had to work on.”

“She’s one of those girls that going to go out and she’s going to leave her heart on the floor,” says head coach Erica Trom. “Whether it’s in the front row or in the back row, she’s going to go after that ball. She’s a good leader on the floor and in the classroom too. She’s all-around a great player.”

