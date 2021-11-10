Volleyball: The Saints are staying versatile in hopes of a state tournament birth

St. Mary’s has been one of the surprise teams this season, picking up an 11 win improvement from a year ago. The Saints credit the versatility of their players in the front and back row.

“Having the girls that can play all around really keeps the momentum on our side,” says head coach Erica Trom. “It keeps the game moving fast for them. They like that a lot so it helps a lot. We do have a lot of girls that can play all the way around.”

“I don’t know, it’s a work out I’ll say,” says junior Lydia Spies. “But it’s good to have those people and also the people that come off the bench and help. Everybody plays a huge role, a huge role especially in the energy and that’s pretty key for our team.”