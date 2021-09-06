Volleyball: The Stanley Blue Jays lean on defensive improvements

Stanley is currently 1-0 after winning their season opener against Bowbells/Burke Central.

Head Coach Bobbi Johnson says they have great senior leaders this year to help with the young talent on the team. She adds this year they need to improve on the defensive side of the ball.

“A defensive-minded team this year,” says head coach Bobbi Johnson. “We feel like we are good enough on the attack when we can play some solid defense. Our goal is to make the regional championship and qualify for state.”

