Volleyball: Three Minot players’ hard work shows on WDA Statistical leaderboard

Getting a win on the court or field doesn’t come without hard work. One of the perks that can come from that is being on a statistical leaderboard, which a few Minot High volleyball players have found themselves on.

This is the first time seniors Mariah Evenson and Cambry Frantsvog are on the WDA stat leaderboard.

As of Oct. 18, Evenson is ranked in the top five for her 142 kills.

For Frantsvog, she’s fourth for her 347 assists. And, in the top 10 for service aces with 22.

“I just wanted to be kind of an all-around player I just help when I can,” Evenson said.

“I did know that I was up there I don’t know how high I am but it wasn’t really a goal of mine. I just think that and practice getting all of the practice I can and showing up on the court which I’m happy with and hopefully, I can continue being up there but we’ll see,” said Frantsvog.

While this wasn’t a goal for them, head coach Sherry Carlson says she’s happy to see them being rewarded for their hard work.

“It’s not something they talk about it’s not something that I’ve brought up to them. If that’s something they want to be checking the WDA stat board that’s up to them. I don’t really pull up stats at all. I don’t know if it’s something they’re aspiring to. If they are, they haven’t told me but it’s just a nice thing to see,” Carlson said.

Mikkail Nehring is also on the WDA leaderboard. She has 22 blocks in 46 sets and is ranked in the top 10.