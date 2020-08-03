Volleyball: To hold Class B regular-season tournaments up to the regions

While the WDA is moving away from regular-season tournaments for 2020, the same can’t be said for Class B.

A proposal Friday by athletic directors, Jerome Slag of New Salem, and Tracy Peterson of Center-Stanton, was voted down by the NDHSAA to cancel all regular season tournaments for Class B. Never the less, Region five and Region seven will move forward without tournaments, saying the season would be in jeopardy if played out.

“If we have two athletes that would have COVID at a tournament where there’s 16 teams that would shut down a lot of volleyball for possibly two weeks.”

Teams will now have the option to add two to four more games to their schedule if they don’t participate in tournaments this fall.