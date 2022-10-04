At the college ranks, the UMary Marauders and the Minot State Beavers clashed in the capital city, the first of two matchups this season.

College Volleyball Scores:

University of Mary3Minot State0Final

WDA Volleyball Scores:

St. Mary’s Saints1Bismarck Demons3Final
Jamestown Blue Jays3Legacy Sabers0Final
Minot Majettes1Century Patriots3Final
Mandan Braves0Dickinson Midgets3Final
Turtle Mountain Braves0Williston Coyotes3Final

Class B Volleyball Scores

Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers0Bishop Ryan Lady Lions3Final
South Prairie-Max Royals0Our Redeemer’s Knights3Final
Glenburn Panthers3MLS Mavericks0Final
Velva Aggies0Rugby Panthers3Final
Garrison Troopers3Grant County Coyotes0Final