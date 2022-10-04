At the college ranks, the UMary Marauders and the Minot State Beavers clashed in the capital city, the first of two matchups this season.
College Volleyball Scores:
|University of Mary
|3
|Minot State
|0
|Final
WDA Volleyball Scores:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|1
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3
|Legacy Sabers
|0
|Final
|Minot Majettes
|1
|Century Patriots
|3
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|0
|Dickinson Midgets
|3
|Final
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|0
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Final
Class B Volleyball Scores
|Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers
|0
|Bishop Ryan Lady Lions
|3
|Final
|South Prairie-Max Royals
|0
|Our Redeemer’s Knights
|3
|Final
|Glenburn Panthers
|3
|MLS Mavericks
|0
|Final
|Velva Aggies
|0
|Rugby Panthers
|3
|Final
|Garrison Troopers
|3
|Grant County Coyotes
|0
|Final