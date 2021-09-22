Volleyball: UMary set to make their home debut on Friday

The UMary Marauders Volleyball Team is set to open their home season on Friday.

UMary has dropped their first three conference matches on the road, but four players put together double-digit kills in their last outing against Northern State. That kind of balanced attack against a top Northern Sun team could be the spark that gets the Marauders back in the win column in their home gym.

“This group, by far, is the most competitive group I’ve ever played with in my career of volleyball,” says OH Nehkyah Ellis. “The mentalities and the effort that we put forward every single day just for each other and for the program. I’m just so excited to finally step out on the court and just prove to everybody of what we’re actually capable of.”