Volleyball: UMary’s Natalia Cruz is a player to watch in the NSIC

The UMary Marauders opening up their volleyball camp this week, and it has been a few years since the team has played a normal season.

Lead by first-year head coach Abby Pollart, the team will be on the younger side. One returner will be a Northern Sun player to watch in fifth-year senior Natalia Cruz, who says she has grown since coming into the program.

“I’m definitely more vocal,” says Cruz. “More of a leader. I’m focused more on giving to my teammates more than focusing on myself. When you come in as a young player, you just don’t want to mess up. You just want to be quiet and kind of do your own thing as you get older, you kind of want to give to your teammates.”