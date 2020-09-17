Volleyball: Velva looking for consistency

The Velva Aggies Volleyball team is 4-1 this season, and Head Coach Cassidy Peterson says the team is led by eight seniors this year.

She says their experience and teamwork on the court is leading to their success. But Coach Peterson is preaching consistency to the girls this year.

“They’re getting better but something we struggled with was just consistent swings and being smart with our balls when we don’t have a perfect pass or set that we were hoping for, ” says Head Coach Cassidy Peterson. “They’re really becoming knowledgeable with that which is making us a lot more consistent.”

“A lot of reps really helps with consistency in games, so it’s just constant hard reps no matter how tired we are,” says Senior Middle Hitter Sophie Hackman.”We just keep going with that.”

“A lot of drills just working on doing the same thing getting it in our heads to do the same thing every time,” says Senior Setter Jade Lohnes.

Aggies travel to Stanley Thursday to face the Blue Jays.