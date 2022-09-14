One of the top teams in all of Class B Volleyball this season is Kenmare/Bowbells, who’s third in the latest volleyball poll with a perfect 17-0 record.

Success is nothing new to the Honkers, as they’re in search of three straight district and region titles.

Most of the lineup has plenty of varisty experience.

That element paired with a wealth of upperclassman has been a part of their recipe to a spotless start.

“Four of these girls have started for me for four years, so it’s a long build, Kenmare/Bowbells Head Coach Tim Wallstrum said. In a small school like ours, it takes a lot of years to build a program so we’ve spent four years putting these girls to work, and they’ve done a good job,” Wallstrum said.



“I think our offense is our strongest point of our team in general,” Senior Middle Hitter Brenna Stroklund said. We only lost one hitter last year so being able to find someone to take up that position was really fortunate, and I think just having an aggressive offense has helped us out,” Stroklund added