Volleyball: Washburn relying on depth in the postseason

Washburn’s volleyball team has won three straight games going into the region tournament this week.

The Cardinals are relying on a big senior class to help them compete at the next level. More importantly, they hope their depth can give them an edge against other teams.

“Coming off the bench and going in and contributing, it’s huge,” head coach Mark Jennings said. “They can switch the momentum in a game so fast, and sometimes we need that.”

“When we can play them in those different spots, and they specialize in those spots then it’s better for the team, because that person is really good hitting, the next person is really good at defense so we switch them out. Having a lot of subs helps.”

The Cardinals play Shiloh Christian on Tuesday.

