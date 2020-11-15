Volleyball: WDA teams punch their ticket to state tournament

The Century Patriots continued their undefeated season Saturday with a 3-1 win over Jamestown to take the WDA championship. The Patriots will be the No. 1 seed going into next weeks state tournament.

The Mandan Braves won a win or go home game to punch their ticket to the state tournament. The Braves defeated Bismarck 3-1 to advance to state.

The Legacy Sabers and St. Mary’s Saints battled it out as well on Saturday. The Sabers edged out the Saints 3-2 to earn a state tournament bid.

The class A volleyball state tournament will be held November 19-21 in Fargo.