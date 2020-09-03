Volleyball: Westhope/Newburg leaning on the returners for 2020

The Newburg/Westhope Eagles volleyball program has a new leader in Kimberly Braaten.

Braaten says she is returning some varsity players and she is going to lean heavily on them because their numbers are down a little bit. But The Eagles want to make strides this year and get deeper at regionals. They know hard work and communication will be key this season.

“So using the tools that we have as a team,” says Braaten. “And figuring out what is going to make us successful and just playing together.”

“We have to work hard and keep conditioning,” says middle hitter Ava Hermes. “And we will get there, and if we talk more and communicate. I think it will bring the whole team together”

The Eagles open their season against Surrey Thursday night at 7pm.