Volleyball: Williston State College prepares for 2021 season

The Williston State College Volleyball team is preparing for their 2021 season.

The Tetons are coming of a 5-18 record in 2020.

Coming into this season the coaching staff knows they have several options when it comes to what position the players play.

“You know we can put almost everybody in any position and we’re not going to be worried about them and that’s not a lot that other coaches can say,” Alycia McGlothlin, Assistant Coach, said. “There is just so much positive on the court at all times it’s awesome because you know if you can take this person out if they are off someone is going to go in and do just as good if not better and that person “

Williston State College conference play Wednesday Aug. 25 at home against Bismarck State College.