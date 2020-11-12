Volleyball: Wilton-Wing emphasizing defense going into postseason

Wilton-Wing’s volleyball team is on a ten game win streak.

The Miners point to their strong outside hitters as a reason for their success, and that could lead them to a region championship. But the only way to get there is to make sure their offense and defense are in sync.

“I think it comes from our passing. We’ve worked really hard on our passing this year and last year because you can’t get a good hit without a good pass.”

“If we continue to play with the advantage of having a strong offense, we just need to make sure that our defense is able to keep up as well. Going into this tournament, we just have to make sure that we’re playing an all-around good game and that’s going to come not only with our offense but our defense as well. “

