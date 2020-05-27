Walleye return experience

The Watford City Walleye summer baseball team is hoping it has the pieces in place to make a run at a state tournament berth later this summer. Head coach Pat Spacher says that his team will be able to get in a full season. “We got a full slate of summer baseball games and no one has cancelled with us and we haven’t cancelled with anybody so we’re ready to play” said Spacher.

The Walleye feature the Dodd twins who have been putting in work that they hope pays off. “I have been working out” said Fox Dodds, “we have been going to the field, hitting balls and doing cardio. Anything to stay in shape.” His brother Jackson added “I have been working out trying to stay in shape during this quarantine time, it’s kind of hard but going outside and staying active and trying to have fun.”

The Walleye are looking forward to being in the battle for a state tournament berth. “We should have been playing for a whole two months now so its going to take a lot of work but I feel we can do it” said Jackson. Fox added “You have to be dedicated for sure and you have to show up everyday and expect to get better.”