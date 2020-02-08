Warriors hold off Beavers

The Minot State men’s basketball team kicked off a 4 game home stand as they hosted Winona State in NSIC play. The Beavers had their 4 game win streak snapped last weekend at Wayne State but were looking to begin a new streak beginning tonight.
