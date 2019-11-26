WBB: Bismarck State freshmen stepping up

In women’s college basketball, no one has been able to cool off the Bismarck State women’s team.

The women are still perfect on the season at 7-0. Only one of their games has been decided by single digits that was back on Nov. 2 when they defeated North Dakota State College of Science, 66-59.

BSC has several sophomores that are making big contributions, but there are some freshmen who are making an impact as well.

“Karysn Hager,” Pedersen said, “she’s from Rugby and McKenzie Johnson from Carrington. Both of them are shooters so they can spell some of those starters. So hopefully we don’t miss a beat.”

BSC’s next game is at home against Stone Child College at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6.

