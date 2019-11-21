WBB: Bismarck State off to perfect 5-0 start

The Bismarck State women’s basketball team is off to a perfect 5-0 start.

The Mystics started out their season by winning the Preseason Mon-Dak Conference tournament. Then they won their next two contests.

For sophomore Trae Murray, she is having a fantastic start. She is second on the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game and she wants to take advantage of what might be here last year playing basketball.

“I knew after last season,” Murray said, “that coming into this season that it was maybe — potentially — my last year playing after 12, 13 years of my life. I knew that I wanted to give it everything I had.”

The Mystics look to remain perfect on Friday when they host Little Big Horn at 6 p.m.