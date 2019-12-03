WBB: BSC’s Stevahn continues great play in team’s perfect start

In women’s college basketball, Bismarck State is still unblemished with a 7-0 record.

BSC is a very experienced team. They start five sophomores. One of those second-year players is Amber Stevahn. The Shiloh Christian alum is leading the team with 22.5 points per game. She also leads the team in field goal percentage at 58.5 percent. Last week, she was named Mon-Dak Conference player of the week after scoring 48 points in two games. Amber said she is proud the team is off to a 7-0 start.

“Well not expected,” sophomore Amber Stevahn said, “but it’s not a surprise. We knew we had the talent and if we worked hard we could, but we didn’t want to look over any team. So we knew we could.”

BSC’s game Friday has been canceled. Their next game will be Dec. 10 against Jamestown’s JV.