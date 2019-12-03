WBB: BSC’s Stevahn continues great play in team’s perfect start

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In women’s college basketball, Bismarck State is still unblemished with a 7-0 record.

BSC is a very experienced team. They start five sophomores. One of those second-year players is Amber Stevahn. The Shiloh Christian alum is leading the team with 22.5 points per game. She also leads the team in field goal percentage at 58.5 percent. Last week, she was named Mon-Dak Conference player of the week after scoring 48 points in two games. Amber said she is proud the team is off to a 7-0 start.

“Well not expected,” sophomore Amber Stevahn said, “but it’s not a surprise. We knew we had the talent and if we worked hard we could, but we didn’t want to look over any team. So we knew we could.”

BSC’s game Friday has been canceled. Their next game will be Dec. 10 against Jamestown’s JV.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Non-oilfield Jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Non-oilfield Jobs"

GivingTuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "GivingTuesday"

Walking on Ice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walking on Ice"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Census Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Workers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Holiday Phone Charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Phone Charity"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/2"

A Quiet Week Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Quiet Week Ahead"

UMary Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Smart Watch Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smart Watch Data"

Winter Heart Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Heart Health"

Tow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Ride Along"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-1-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge