Only a pair of WDA Girl’s Basketball games were on Thursday’s slate, with Bismarck facing Dickinson and Minot at St. Mary’s.

At Bismarck, the Demons used their press to their advantage, winning their seventh game of the season by a score of 74-53.

Minot and St. Mary’s came down to the wire, where the Saints had a chance at the game-tying three at the buzzer, but couldn’t get it to go, the final 44-41.