The WDA regular season came to an end, with teams finding their spot in the standings, and hopes of hosting regional playoff games next week.

The headline doubleheader was between Bismarck and Legacy, where the Demon boys, behind Trey Eaglestaff’s 23 points, pulled off an impressive win on the road.

On the girl’s side, the Demons found success against the Sabers again, spoiling a chance at the two seed for Legacy with their win.