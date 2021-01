At first glance, the slow start to the Saints season could discourage 8th-year head coach Brent Dekok, but he knows that patience is key to grooming a new pool of talent.

"We got a lot of guys that don't have a lot of varsity experience," says Dekok. "So we're breaking in a lot of new players this year, and we feel like we have a lot of depth this year. We have some size this year. But it's a lot of the same. The big thing is you're going to have to show up and compete in this league. There's a lot of good teams, that's for sure."