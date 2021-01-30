WDA Basketball: Bismarck sweeps Watford City, Century tops Williston, Mandan beats Turtle Mountain

The story of WDA basketball on Saturday was the Bismarck Demons girls team taking down No. 3 Watford City. The Demons entered the game sitting fifth in the WDA standings, and looking for redemption from a two point loss to the Wolves earlier in the season.

The Demons got what they wanted, solidifying their redemption with a 29 point victory, and giving the Wolves their second loss in as many days.

WDA Boys Scores:

Bismarck (113), Watford City (25)

Mandan (97), Turtle Mountain (68)

Century (86), Williston (50)

WDA Girls Scores:

Bismarck (78), Watford City (49)

Mandan (81), Turtle Mountain (41)

Century (102), Williston (18)