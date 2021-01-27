WDA Basketball: Bismarck’s size doesn’t limit their ability to win

The Bismarck Demons sit at fifth in the WDA, but only because they’ve played so few games.

Bismarck has won three of four of late, including a nice win over Legacy. The Demons have struggled against some of the bigger teams, and it’s overcoming their height disadvantage that’ll be key come March.

“The biggest thing is our size,” says head coach Bill Shetler. “We’re so small, we look like a large middle school team, not a high school team. And when we go out there, we have to pressure, we have to, it’s our DNA.”

“We do a lot of rebounding, boxing-out drills,” says senior Jilee Golus. “I think that really helps us out in the game. Just kind of us to be more physical, so when we get in there, they can’t just take it away from us and that really helps out too.”

