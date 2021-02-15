WDA Basketball: Century boy’s tops Dickinson, Minot boy’s win WDA, Century girl’s earn at least a share of title

Just a few, but important games were on the Monday night schedule in the WDA, where two teams clinched at least a share of the regular season title.

The Minot Magicians cruised past the Watford City Wolves, winning 112-45, and more importantly the outright WDA regular season title.

The Century girls travelled to Dickinson where they won by 40, clinching at least a share of the WDA regular season title.

In Bismarck, the Century boys grabbed an early lead on Dickinson, leading to their tenth win of the season, 86-51.

