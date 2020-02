The WDA postseason began with the play-in games, where teams battle for a chance at the tournament next week in Bismarck.

St. Mary’s visited Century in the only crosstown matchup of the night, where the Patriots ended up with the 69-57 win. They will face Bismarck in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, Legacy took down Watford City 86-48, while on the girls side, Dickinson upset Jamestown on the road, 68-62.