The Century Patriots are the only unbeaten team remaining in the WDA. The Patriots put their perfect record on the line Saturday night against a 2-2 Jamestown team.

The Blue Jays came out of the gate well knocking down a few early three-pointers, but the Patriots’ defense proved to be too much. They went on a run to end the first half that included multiple steals, and a half court buzzer beater by sophomore Logan Nissley to end the first half 43-31.

The Patriots went on to win 84-60.